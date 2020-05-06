Tuscaloosa City Schools recognizes top 10 high school seniors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Coronavirus ended the school year that many students - especially seniors - were looking forward to, in some ways.
Tuscaloosa City school leaders celebrated the achievements of the top 10 seniors from each high school Wednesday.
Dozens of students were honored after coronavirus cancelled a top 10 honors dinner that was planned in their honor.
“We’re grateful that people are still trying to celebrate us even if it looks different. We’re just trying to adjust,” Bryant High School Senior Class President Brianna Byrd explained.
Loved ones were on hand for a ceremony at Bryant High that showcased the school’s top ten seniors. These scholars were given academic medallions, special yard signs, a cookie tray courtesy of the Tuscaloosa Education Foundation, a balloon bouquet, and a mini photoshoot with their families.
These festivities kick off the celebrations for seniors in the Tuscaloosa City Schools as next week, digital billboard displaying all graduates will be featured around town.
“It’s actually a great feeling to know that the city, the board of education, definitely still cares about us even though the coronavirus hindered our senior year,” Kendarious Hawkins expressed.
“Bryant has really pushed me into a purpose. So being here isn’t really about me. It’s about all the educators I’ve ever had. It’s about my principal, it’s about every person that’s ever invested in me. So it’s an honor to represent all of the different people who have blessed me throughout the four years,” Byrd added.
The top ten senior students from Northridge and Central High schools were also honored Wednesday in the same fashion.
