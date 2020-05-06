Tide Together Fund helps UA students hurting financially from COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama National Alumni Association stepped in to fill a void in the ongoing effort to support University of Alabama students negatively affected by coronavirus.
WBRC found Taylor Russell taking graduation pictures outside Bryant Denny Stadium Wednesday. Though she felt at ease knowing where things stand in her future, Russell is well aware life for some of her fellow students is much more uncertain.
“I know a lot of campus is diverse. And some people don’t come from wealthy families like others do. And a lot of students rely on jobs on campus. Since the campus is shut down, they aren’t able to work,” Russell said.
That’s why the National Alumni Association of the University of Alabama donated $50,000 to the Tide Together Student Fund to help UA students hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Found out about the true need on the part of students here on campus. There are still a lot of kids here in Tuscaloosa who had jobs they lost and are not able to pay their rent. Quite frankly, some are suffering from food insecurity,” said Calvin Brown, UA Director of Alumni Affairs.
That fund is an assistance program which allows students to get short term financial help. They can use that money for things like housing, technology, travel, and other necessities.
“We have such a loyal alumni base and anytime something like this happens, they are quick to volunteer their resources,” Brown added.
“So I think that fund will help out a lot of students in need,” Russell went on to say.
