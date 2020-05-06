Testing clinics like one in Hobson City show COVID-19 still on the rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testing continues in East Alabama, not only to diagnose whether people are suffering from COVID-19, but also to determine whether the state is ready to open back up.
The latest outdoor testing clinic, which allows for people to be tested in their cars or even if they walk up, was held at the city hall in Hobson City.
It's the fourth such clinic to be sponsored by Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and by St. Michael's Medical Clinic, both in Anniston.
The people conducting the testing say they're finding a lot of positives among people who have few or no symptoms, and the people think they're symptoms of something else like seasonal allergies.
“The greatest thing that I have found from these drive-thrus, is that we’re getting a lot of positives that are completely asymptomatic, or people that are slightly symptomatic, and they attribute their symptoms to allergies, or sinuses, or being sore from exercise that, in reality, they’re positive for COVID,” said Kandi Williams of NEARMC.
The data gathered at testing sites like this one, and like a similar one held in Gadsden the day before, is taken into consideration as state and local leaders debate whether the state is ready to open back up to normal. But what the medical personnel are finding is that those ready to return to “normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic shouldn’t yet get their hopes up.
Bridgette Magouirk, also of NEARMC, tells us, "We're actually with this testing, we're finding that it is community spread, so it's not going down. We think it's on the rise."
Three of the clinics, including Wednesday's in Hobson City, were held in their locations especially for public housing residents who may have limited transportation.
But those conducting the testing say the cars are coming from all over Calhoun County and often the surrounding areas, indicating with the positive diagnoses that COVID-19 is actually widespread in the area.
