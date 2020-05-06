Shelby County woman details being pregnant with COVID-19

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Rachel Bailey was five months pregnant when all of a sudden in mid-March, the coronavirus hit her Chelsea home.
"My husband woke up with a fever,” Bailey recounted.
She and their son Reuben packed their bags, Rachel telling her husband to isolate immediately.
"I did what any good wife would do and told him you need to be tested,” Bailey said.
He sought help from his regular doctor at UAB, but in mid-March, tests were still scarce.
He went to a Hoover Urgent Care to get one, and within days, they got the call. “You have COVID-19.”
Just days later, Rachel learned her efforts to isolate had been too late.
"I woke up, just not feeling great, thinking I had just bad allergies,” she said.
She tested positive, and her sister and mother did too.
"I couldn’t taste anything or smell anything for two weeks and for me, that was the worst part,” said Bailey.
Eating for two, she forced food down anyway, her doctors telling her as long as she took it easy, the baby would be fine
Seven weeks later, the family is much better.
"For 30 weeks pregnant, I am doing as normal as I can,” laughed Bailey.
According to the CDC, a child getting the virus in the womb is very unlikely.
