PPP loan helps keep Birmingham optometrist open during COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Dr. Juanakee Adams’ job is to help people see but for the first time in her near 40-year career, she needed clarity.
“This is a first and I have seen a lot,” said Dr. Adams, Optometrist and Owner of Adams’ Eye Care.
“Having not seen this, it’s been challenging. Financially challenging, medically challenging, these are challenging times.”
Dr. Adams has been able to keep her practice open during the coronavirus crisis but restrictions required her to limit patient care to urgent cases only, she explained.
“Normally, we see anywhere between 12 to 15 patients a day but since COVID19 we may see, for a period of time, 3 to 4 patients a week,” said Dr. Adams.
She added, “Second week, second week of the COVID-19 challenge, I said ‘OK, something is going to have to happen if we are going to keep afloat.’”
Dr. Adams applied for the Paycheck Protection Program through Hope Credit Union and was approved within days. She has not received the money yet but said, “This came right in the nick of time.”
Her practice is one of 27,000 receiving a loan through the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to the Alabama Bankers Association (ABA).
The loans total $1.42 billion with the average loan being $53,170.
“I chose to say faith over fear, and it’s my faith and the Grace of God that has helped me navigate through this process and I want to be a beacon of light and hope for others,” said Dr. Adams. “Now I know we are going to be alright.”
