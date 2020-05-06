Plato’s Closet requiring masks, social distancing for shoppers and staff

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Plato’s Closet, a clothing store that buys and sells gently used clothing, has reopened in Hoover under the new state order.
The opening comes with changes made to protect employees and shoppers.
Right now customers and employees will be required to wear a face covering at all times in the store.
Store managers say they are following Birmingham’s mandate.
Also, in practicing social distancing, the store has a capacity of 41 people (including staff).
Changes also include sanitizing stations and fitting rooms between each customer.
