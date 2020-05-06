Local restaurants discuss the need of PPE once they reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Restaurants across the state are preparing for the moment they can officially reopen and part of that means making sure they have enough safety equipment.
Mindy Hanan, president and CEO of the Alabama Restaurant Hospitality Association, says she meet with Governor Kay Ivey last week and submitted a restaurant safety plan for reopening - and it includes requiring PPE for workers.
"We are looking for face coverings as opposed to medical-grade face masks so we don’t put a bigger drag or demand on face masks that the medical community needs,” said Hanan.
Members have already started working with food suppliers to get equipment.
Local restaurant owners believe there will be a surge to get those supplies, but they don’t think the supply chain will be stretched too thin because many restaurants plan to reopen slowly.
“I think the lesson people learned is that they need to keep a stock so they’ll try to get the stock,” said Gabe Marrero, who owns Tropicaleo. “I still don’t think restaurants will be opening up in a way that they’re going to bring people in.”
Marrero says he’s not as concerned about his restaurant because they have already stocked supplies, but he is concerned about a shift in demand to disposable utensils and plates. He believes there will be a huge shift in the restaurant industry to use those items even more as a safety precaution.
