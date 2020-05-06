JeffCo Dept of Health: Some hospitals still struggling to get PPE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You would think with some elective procedures resuming that the supply of PPE would be better, but according to the Jefferson County Department of Health, some hospitals are still struggling to get it.
We know some businesses in Alabama have been shifting their production around to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment.
UAB says its supply of PPE remains low, but satisfactory for now. The hospital says it’s still working to get additional supplies.
Dr. Wesley Willeford with the JCDH is hoping the current safer at home order and continued social distancing helps keep infection numbers down so that hospitals are able to handle the volume that comes their way.
"I think at the moment the hospitals are fairly stable and able to handle people but we still have issues with regards to access to personal protective equipment…the N95 masks, gown, gloves. I think that's something that our hospitals still struggle with,” Willeford said.
Earlier this week, UAB told us it’s going to be a slow ramp up as far as elective procedures go. The hospital is also testing patients for COVID-19 beforehand.
