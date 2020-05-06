Inmate who escaped Butler County Jail recaptured in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who escaped from Butler County Jail has been recaptured in Montgomery.
The Alabama Department of Corrections advises Jerome Sharp was recaptured Wednesday afternoon by U.S. Marshals and Butler County deputies. ADOC said Sharp surrendered.
Authorities say Sharp escaped from Butler County Jail Monday morning by disabling a fence gate locking mechanism.
ADOC said Sharp is serving a 20 year prison sentence for a 2011 first-degree robbery conviction.
