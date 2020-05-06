Hospice nurse says nursing is a calling, despite COVID-19

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday is National Nurses Day, and we wanted to take a moment to thank all our nurses on the front lines.
WBRC caught up with one nurse who says the way she cares for patients now is different than just a few months ago.
Sparkle King is a registered nurse and community educator with Affinity Hospice in Homewood, and not even COVID-19 could steal her joy.
“I love God and I believe in a certain peace and it doesn’t waver,” King said.
The coronavirus has made it difficult for King to see her hospice patients, and now some appointments are virtual.
“That’s a big difference for us because we’re so hands on and we’re so hold your hand through end of life care and helping you with activities of daily living like bathing, taking baths, doing your hair, putting your clothes on,” King explained.
For many nurses, these times are scary and unpredictable, but King said she’s here to bring joy and comfort to her patients…not fear.
“This is a point where I’m here to encourage you and talk about anything else you want to talk about. It’s the last quarter of life and if I bring you fear, that would be against everything that hospice believes in,” King said.
King and other nurses put their lives on the line each day serving their patients.
Coming in contact with those who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 meant spending a week away from her young children.
“It’s tough just not being able to see them. It is tough and you question it sometimes. You’re like…is this the right decision? Is this what I’m supposed to be doing?” King said.
But even in the face of this deadly virus, King said there’s no other job she’d rather have.
“Somebody has to do it, you know, and it’s a calling. You don’t get to decide what days you’re going to go hard and what days you’re not going to go hard. So, we go hard every day,” said King.
King also talked about the nursing shortage in Alabama. She encourages anyone with a loving heart who wants to serve others to join the nursing field, despite the pandemic.
