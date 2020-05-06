Heart Gallery Alabama: Hailey

Hailey, born June 2001, is a loving child who tends to keep to herself. She can be shy and quiet when meeting new people.
She enjoys learning and is capable of communicating her feelings. She enjoys reading, arts and crafts, shopping and eating out. She loves playing video games, music, singing and dancing. Her favorite food is lasagna.
She hopes to attend college to be a veterinarian.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
