Health official concerned about authorities defying public health orders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least three sheriffs in Alabama are saying they will not enforce the state public health order, especially when it comes to churches.
Jefferson County’s health officer raised concerns about the practice Wednesday. Many of those sheriffs believe the churches and even small businesses can open and still practice social distancing and safety measures. But Jefferson County’s top health official is not so sure.
It started with Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon who voiced objection to enforcing the Safer at Home order, which still keeps people from meeting inside of churches.
“I’m not going to back down from what I said. I believe what I said. I believe I’m doing the right thing,” Moon said.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office released a statement saying law enforcement would be ill-advised to enforce the order against churches. Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson released this statement Wednesday:
“Regardless of what law enforcement chooses to do, I am gravely concerned about the potential risk to life that could result if public health orders are blatantly defied. Even after a future statewide order does allow for larger gatherings of people, places of worship will need to strictly adhere to social distancing and CDC guidelines for a long time to come.”
The president of the board of Unity Church of Birmingham agreed. “Right from the get go, we said our priorities were to take care of each other and our elders. Make sure we don’t spread anything by mistake and take care of ourselves,” Bob McKenna said.
McKenna said they will depend on a high calling to tell them to open up again, but in the meantime they have been successful getting former members to stream their services online. “Moved to California, New York, and Florida and even Portugal. Have tuned into Unity because they knew we were live streaming,” McKenna said.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Agee says their office will enforce the public health order and they hope for voluntary compliance from churches and businesses. At this time, there has been no violations.
Attorney General Marshall indicated he expected to see changes in the health order and churches soon.
