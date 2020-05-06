GoDaddy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.
The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $792 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million.
GoDaddy shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $70, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.
