FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! A cold front has moved through Central Alabama and temperatures are dropping! Most of us are starting off in the 50s with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. The big story this afternoon will be the cooler temperatures and windy conditions. A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. We could see sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Make sure you secure your outdoor furniture and trash cans. Wind gusts this high could knock over a few trees and create minor power outages. We should see plenty of sunshine today, but I can’t rule out some extra clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening hours as dry and cool air continues to move into the state. A few models are hinting at a few sprinkles or light showers this afternoon for areas like Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties. Note that a few sprinkles are possible in northeast Alabama, but everyone else will remain dry. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for chilly temperatures tomorrow morning! We could see overnight lows dip into the lower 40s Thursday morning. I doubt we will see frosty conditions, but it would not surprise me if we saw a few spots flirting near the upper 30s for parts of North Alabama. Thursday afternoon will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Wind will not be an issue tomorrow with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front as we head into Friday afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase Friday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. Rain chances will begin to increase Friday afternoon. We could see a few thunderstorms, but instability values appear very low. Severe weather is not expected with this system. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s Friday afternoon with temperatures dropping as rain and cooler air moves in Friday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals could add up around a half an inch.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking dry and cold for this time of the year. Morning low temperatures could easily dip into the lower 40s with some spots dropping into the upper 30s. I think the coldest morning could occur Sunday thanks to a clear sky and light winds. It is possible a few spots in North Alabama could deal with patchy frost. If you have planted anything in your yard, you will want to pay attention to the temperatures on both mornings. Saturday afternoon will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s and very breezy conditions. We should see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday afternoon. Mother’s Day should be warmer with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s. Winds should taper off Saturday night into Sunday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: The forecast remains dry as we head into the first half of next week. High pressure will keep us dry with a gradual warming trend. Highs look to climb into the 70s with overnight lows trending warmer in the 50s. By the middle and end of next week, we could see highs return to the 80s. No signs of significant rainfall or severe weather next week.
