FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! A cold front has moved through Central Alabama and temperatures are dropping! Most of us are starting off in the 50s with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. The big story this afternoon will be the cooler temperatures and windy conditions. A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. We could see sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Make sure you secure your outdoor furniture and trash cans. Wind gusts this high could knock over a few trees and create minor power outages. We should see plenty of sunshine today, but I can’t rule out some extra clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening hours as dry and cool air continues to move into the state. A few models are hinting at a few sprinkles or light showers this afternoon for areas like Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties. Note that a few sprinkles are possible in northeast Alabama, but everyone else will remain dry. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s.