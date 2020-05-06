Diocese of Birmingham now allowing outdoor Mass, distribution of Holy Communion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama released a statement Tuesday announcing it will now allow outdoor Mass and distribution of Holy Communion as long as parishes follow safe-distancing guidelines and proper safety precautions.
“Respecting State and city government directives, the Holy Eucharist may be given to the Faithful outside the church building at specific times a pastor may designate, following safe-distancing guidelines and proper safety precautions, according to local government directives,” said Most Reverend Robert J. Baker, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama in a statement Tuesday.
Outdoor Masses may be celebrated in accordance with state and city regulations. In an area where there are currently higher numbers of persons affected by the coronavirus, these provisions should be disregarded.
“We are leaving it up to each Parish if they want to move forward with these new decisions. Some parishes are larger than others, so contact your local church to find out details about what your congregation is doing,” said Father Douglas M. Vu, Director of Media Relations for the Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.