Dentist offices taking extra safety measures as they reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dentist offices have opened up again, but it’s not business as usual as the waiting room is now the comfort of your own car.
“We come out and take their temperatures to make sure they are below 100.4," said Dr. Elizabeth Kivus, owner of Steel City Implants and Periodontics.
Taking a patient’s temperature is just one of many new safety measures Steel City Implants and Periodontics in Birmingham has implemented since reopening it’s doors last Friday.
“Patients are being contacted a day prior to review a COVID survey, and on the day they arrive, they will stay in their car for the safety of them and the office," said Dr. Kivus.
Every patient, along with employees, must wear a mask before entering the building. Hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the office and each exam room is deep cleaned after every use.
“We are following the recommendations from the Alabama Dental Board, the American Dental Association and following CDC and OSHA standards at this time, and we will do this for the foreseeable future," added. Dr. Kivus.
Steel City Implants and Periodontics has also extended its hours to help with social distancing.
“We’re open at 7:30 to allow additional time in the morning to see post-ops, and then we’re starting our surgical patients and new patients at 8. We’re also offering lunch hour appointments to allow patients to come in and out without having to interact with other patients," Dr. Kivus said.
