Chasity Maxie joined the WBRC FOX6 News family in April of 2020, but her journey here has had many twists and turns.
Chasity is a Chicago native who received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies at Northern Illinois University. (Go Huskies!) She continued her education at Columbia College Chicago, earning a master’s in journalism.
She landed her first news gig in Peoria, Illinois at WHOI -TV. There, she produced, fill-in anchored, reported and hosted the station’s webcast.
A few years later, Chasity joined the team at WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan as the 10 p.m. producer.
After some time in the Great Lake State, Chasity decided to switch careers taking her love of education to the classroom.
She went back to school to earn a master’s in teaching from National Louis University and would go on to spend the next 5 years teaching third graders in the Chicago Public School system.
Though physically in the classroom, Chasity’s heart never left the newsroom. So, when an opportunity became available at WTVY-TV in Dothan, Alabama, she jumped at it.
Chasity spent the next year and a half at WTVY’s sister station, WRGX as the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. anchor. She also fill-in anchored on WTVY’s morning show, Live at Lunch, WTVY News 4 at 10 and the station’s weekend newscasts.
Always looking for an adventure and new ways to sharpen her reporting skills, Chasity accepted the offer to join WBRC as Reporter/Multi-media Journalist.
Chasity packed up her life once again, moving from the southeastern most tip of the Yellow Hammer state, to the heart of Alabama.
Chasity is excited to be in the “Magic City,” and is anxious to be On Your Side telling your stories!
When she’s not at work, Chasity enjoys eating at new restaurants, chatting on the phone with family and friends, reading a good book, dancing and jamming to 80s music, 90’s R&B, House music and the sounds of the late great Prince Rogers Nelson.
Got a story idea? Feel free to email Chasity at chasity.maxie@wbrc.com or check her out on social media. You can reach her on Facebook at @ChasityMaxieWBRC, or Instagram at @chasitygetsitright. She’d love to hear from you!