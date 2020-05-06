BPD Officer hosting drive-thru mask giveaway in East Bham Saturday

By WBRC Staff | May 6, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:01 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police Officer is helping the community once again by hosting a drive-thru fask mask giveaway, this time in East Birmingham.

Officer Lane Harper had a lot of success handing out face masks to the homeless in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham last week, and now he’s planning another facemask giveaway for the general public.

The giveaway will be Saturday, May 9 from 12:30 to 2:30 at 7001 Crestwood Blvd in East Birmingham.

Adult and child masks will be available.

Anyone who would like to donate or help distribute the masks are asked to call (850) 264-9729.

