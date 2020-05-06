Are you taking socal distancing seriously?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses are making an effort to restart in Alabama and the medical community is reminding everyone that now isn’t the time to stop social distancing.
Out at Railroad Park Wednesday we saw people socially distancing for the most part but that’s not always the case, especially in big box stores.
Over the past few days, we’ve seen plenty of people not wearing face coverings in stores that are allowed to be open.
Dr. Wes Willeford with the Jefferson County Health Department says he does empathize with the need to get out and about but he says if people take a lax approach to this virus then we'll see more people getting sick.
"My fear though is that we will see an increase in numbers over the coming weeks so what I ask thought of people is that they continue to work hard to keep that social distance. That six feet distance when they're out amongst people and that they are doing everything they can to wear a face covering,” Willeford said.
Dr. Michael Saag, well-known infectious disease physician at UAB who also had COVID-19, describes this pandemic like a hurricane. He says we’ve been through the first wave. Now we’re in the eye of the storm but he says the back wall is coming and we have to be ready for it.
