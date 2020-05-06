Amazon still hiring after Bessemer fulfillment center opens

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created a health crisis across the world, but it has created an expanded job opportunity for distribution companies like Amazon. Its fulfillment center is up and running in Bessemer, but the retailer still needs more workers.
Jefferson County leaders and educators who are helping with job training about Amazon said more workers are needed.
When it was announced, we knew there would be 1,500 jobs and then Amazon wanted to add another 600 employees, but the coronavirus has increased the demand for home delivery.
“Amazon is up and running. Serving the people of the entire area. It looks like they are going to continue hiring and expanding,” said Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner.
Amazon originally said it could eventually expand up to 3,000 jobs. Commissioner Stephens said the company will need additional help. "We have a shifting in our retail and it’s moving away from brick and mortar into more of the online,” Stephens said.
Lawson State Community College helped with the first job fairs and orientation sessions for Amazon. The campus is closed because of the coronavirus, but the head of workforce development sees them getting into gear once they return to campus. “Once we return to campus, we will again host job fairs and career fairs for Amazon and other companies on campus,” said Tommy Hobbs, Asst. Dean of Workforce Development.
A plan is being developed now for reopening the Lawson State Campus.
Stephens said he is advising job seekers to continue putting in applications for jobs with Amazon. You can go their website and see the jobs in demand. The company is offering $15 dollars per hour plus benefits for warehouse jobs. There are also other jobs being advertised.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.