ADOC confirms 8th positive inmate case of COVID-19

Upon completing our consultation with the State Medical Director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the small dorm at Hamilton A&I in which this inmate was housed on level-two quarantine. Inmates on level-two quarantine are restricted to their designated housing area for all activities including meals, and additional precautions and measures will be taken in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Inmates will not be permitted to leave their designated housing area while under level-two quarantine unless movement absolutely is necessary and appropriate personal protective equipment is utilized. The entire Hamilton A&I facility, except for the aforementioned dorm placed on a level-two quarantine, has been placed on a level-one quarantine."