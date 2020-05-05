Witness talks about hunting incident that leaves 11-year-old dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - "There was no other place that boy would have been,” said Kyle Henley, one of the members of a hunting party that went looking for turkeys near Pinson.
Henley says Troy Ellis was at home, as long as he was outside.
"He was a great kid, he could out fish, out hunt most grown men. He would embarrass you,” said Henley.
Troy, his father, Henley, and military veteran Joshua Burks went on the trip as a veteran’s support exercise.
"He and his dad were very supportive of the veterans,” said Henley.
But Henley says something went terribly wrong.
"It is ridiculous what happened, and I am so glad they issued an arrest warrant and stopped calling it an accident,” said Henley.
Henley says he witnessed the shooting that left the 11-year-old child dead and told police what happened in the woods.
"Me and his father know what we witnessed on that mountain,” said Henley.
Ellis’ father was also injured. While he’s recovering physically, he is emotionally shattered over Troy’s death.
“He is with his real father, and for one time, I hope the justice system works for this family,” said Henley.
Burks is expected to turn himself in on the warrant for his arrest on charges of reckless manslaughter.
