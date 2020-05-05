Westbrook Christian seniors get big sendoff as they return for graduation gear

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - When seniors at Westbrook Christian School in Rainbow City returned to school Tuesday to get their caps and gowns, they found themselves having an unusual senior activity.
The graduation supply drive-thru pickup was turned into a fun activity, with teachers, coaches, the school’s administrator, a couple of cheerleaders and the school’s warrior mascot, all there to celebrate and turn it into a fun activity. A few held up signs, and one teacher appeared to play a kazoo. The faculty clapped for each car.
The seniors received their caps, gowns and in many cases, honors cords, as well as the contents of their lockers.
And they were able to return their textbooks.
The school’s administrator, Cindy Greer, say it was a happy but bittersweet occasion as the COVID-19 shutdown robbed them of so many spring activities.
“Bless their hearts, it was all ended so abruptly. Sports were ended, we had the potential to go all the way to state championship in baseball. So many things we normally do at the end of the year that we weren’t able to do,” Greer told WBRC. “But I hope they look back and see that we love them, that we’re proud of them, the way they’re taking care of each other.”
Greer says the future is bright for the school’s seniors, as some 77 percent of the class has scholarship offers. One young man said he was going to Samford.
Graduation is tentatively set for June 5th at 8 p.m. in the school’s stadium, and social distancing will be observed, pending any further state public health orders.
