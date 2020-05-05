Tuscaloosa City Schools making changes to bus plan for fall 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools will make some big changes to their bus transportation plan this fall so they’re getting the word out now to families.
There will be 1200 students who will get a letter this month stating that current bus services will not be available to them next school year because they live in a two-mile radius of their assigned school.
Following the April 2011 tornado, Tuscaloosa City Schools made the decision to transport all students due to so many families being relocated.
Now the school district said it must return to state law or risk losing state funding for their bus program. Some families will be very inconvenienced as a result of these changes, depending on morning work schedules.
Some examples might include using carpool options with neighbors. Students with IEPs, including speech and other specialty sessions, who require transportation and students who have an established hazard are not part of the group receiving a letter.
