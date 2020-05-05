Shelby County School District announces plans for Class of 2020

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County School System has announced graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks said in an email that the current plan is for students to get their diplomas at drive through graduation ceremonies that will be held at each high school the week of June 15
He added a more traditional graduation ceremony will be offered if Governor Ivey’s health order is changed or lifted.
“I share in your disappointment that we are not offering a traditional ceremony at this time,” Dr. Brooks shared in his email to the students and families. “COVID-19 has truly changed our approach and continues to be a moving target.”
The schedule of exact dates and times for the drive through graduation ceremonies will be determined and communicated by the local high schools.
Commencement addresses from each school will be previously recorded and posted during the June 15 graduation week on the district’s YouTube Channel and other social media platforms.
We would love to celebrate you through your pictures.
You can upload selfies, or pictures of your senior year here. Please do not include professional pictures, we don’t have permission to include those.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.