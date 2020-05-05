2 people arrested, meth and marijuana found in car during traffic stop in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are facing drug charges after deputies say they found meth and marijuana during a traffic stop in Cullman County.
Deputies say they stopped the car early Saturday, May 2, after a traffic infraction on Highway 31 South in Hanceville.
K9 deputy Ollie alerted deputies narcotics were in the car.
Deputies said they found approximately seven ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
“Even during these uncertain times we are going through criminals are still going to commit crimes. I am glad the CRT deputies were able to arrest these suspects and seize this meth before it was distributed into our community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to point out, as I have before, these arrests were made during the early morning hours, which shows that criminals don’t care what time it is, they will still sell drugs, commit thefts, and commit other crimes at any time and I am thankful for our deputies who are out on patrol for being vigilant, night or day,” added Gentry.
Gerald Wilson McDonald was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Improper Lane Change. McDonald is currently in the Cullman County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.
Lyndsey Nicole Hollenack was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hollenack is currently in the Cullman County Detention Center on a $100,000 property bond.
