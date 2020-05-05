2 people arrested, meth and marijuana found in car during traffic stop in Cullman County

“Even during these uncertain times we are going through criminals are still going to commit crimes. I am glad the CRT deputies were able to arrest these suspects and seize this meth before it was distributed into our community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to point out, as I have before, these arrests were made during the early morning hours, which shows that criminals don’t care what time it is, they will still sell drugs, commit thefts, and commit other crimes at any time and I am thankful for our deputies who are out on patrol for being vigilant, night or day,” added Gentry.