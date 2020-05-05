Nonprofits relying on ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ donations to help during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The world is celebrating “Giving Tuesday Now” to help raise money for nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations for nonprofit organizations have decreased significantly since the pandemic began and Tuesday was an emergency response to say these nonprofits need help more than ever.
“Ten dollars could be the difference between helping a child or an adult with their kidney dialysis treatment,” said Brad Cary with the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
That’s just one example of how a donation can impact the lives of those who need services like that.
Because of the economic hardship, nonprofits have lost donations from corporations and are relying on individuals.
The Alabama Kidney Foundation and The Bell Center have already suspended several fundraisers due to COVID-19 and believe any donation can help on a day like today.
“Give what you can, a little bit is better than nothing. $50 a week takes care of 10 patients getting to and from our clinic,” said Cary.
“Whatever you can give whether if it’s $10, $50, $75, whatever someone can donate to an organization is really appreciative," said Jeannie Colquett with The Bell Center.
To donate to The Alabama Kidney Foundation, you can click here.
To donate to The Bell Center, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.