New restaurant opens in Vestavia Hills during COVID-19 pandemic

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Troup’s Pizza said opening during a pandemic was very concerning, but they stuck to their original plan to open at the end of April.
“We decided to open just for curbside orders and we’ve been busy,” said Terrill Brazelton, owner of Troup’s Pizza.
Troup’s Pizza, located in Cahaba Heights in Vestavia Hills, has been open for five days and has made more than 1,100 pizzas for curbside orders.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants can’t open their dining rooms, but Troup’s Pizza says even when they can, they will hold off for a bit to finish training employees.
Although curbside orders weren’t in their original business plan, they now see it as a necessity long term.
“Opening a restaurant is stressful. It has its ups and downs, but I think the thing we learned the most is to be flexible and to not panic and kind of roll with the punches, go where things take you and to think outside of the box a little bit,” added Brazelton.
Troup’s Pizza is still working on limited hours this week and will be open 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, but hope to open Tuesday - Saturday next week.
