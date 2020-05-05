National Guard, Special Forces group in Birmingham help with COVID-19 response

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Guard in Birmingham and Group Support Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are working in the fight against COVID-19.
Battelle Memorial Institute is using Alabama National Guard assistance to move essential equipment.
The equipment is designed to decontaminate N95 masks so they may be reused on the health care front lines.
The Alabama National Guard uses their forklifts to get the containers of equipment into the warehouse where Batelle employees can clean the masks for reuse.
Meanwhile soldiers assigned to Group Support Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are sewing personal protective masks in Birmingham.
Using three lightweight sewing machines, and Kimberly Clark KC500 material, the riggers can produce 900 masks per week.
The masks will be distributed to the Joint Forces Headquarters in Montgomery to be disseminated to decontamination and medical teams across the state working on COVID-19 response missions.
