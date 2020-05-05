Local experts discuss ‘murder hornets’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s all over social media. Large hornets have been spotted in Washington state and Canada.
These types of hornets could kill you and possibly hurt the bee population, even impacting the food we eat. These oversize hornets can do a lot damage. Right now it’s in the northwestern part of the country, but if they are not stopped they could possibly come to Alabama in two years.
The Murder Hornets are about two inches long. They have made their way to the United States for the first time ever. The Asian hornet is reported to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan.
“They have the capabilities of hurting or even killing a human if that person is sensitive to bee stings,” Sallie Lee, Jefferson County Extension Service said.
The Asian hornet is known to be able to sting a person multiple time with more venom than normal hornets.
Michael Steinkampf is President of the Jefferson County Bee Keepers Association. Steinkampf is concerned the hornet could be hurt the honey bee population.
“Honey bees are good for the environment and good for agriculture. Much of the food we eat, especially the food with flavor, vegetables, fruit, that comes from the pollination of honey bees,” Steinkampf said.
Steinkamph doubts the large Murder Hornet could make it to Alabama, but there is concern another species of hornets in Western Europe could. Steinkampf said it may be up to beekeepers to stop the hornets.
“There is a way to modify bee hives to attract and trap hornets. So beekeepers can be beneficial stopping the spread of these hornets,” Steinkampf said.
Still the extension service wants to remind everyone not to panic.
“There are not here. They are not here,” Lee said.
If you think you might have seen a murder hornet, take a picture and send to the extension service for identification. Also hornets flying out of a hive are not these hornets; murder hornets fly out of ground nests.
