2 killed in Greene Co. crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Greene County residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.
The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Plummer Wayne Newton of Aliceville and 56-year-old Laquita Elaine Cherry Johnson of Boligee.
State Troopers say Plummer was driving a 2004 Nissan Frontier on Greene County 20 when it left the road and overturned.
Plummer and Johnson died at the scene.
Authorities say they were not wearing seatbelts and speed is believed to be a factor.
