Inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

From ADOC: We encourage everyone to help us virtually celebrate our correctional staff in honor of National Correctional Officers Week, which runs from May 3 – 9, 2020. These heroic individuals maintain the safety, security, and well-being of our staff, inmates, and the public every single day. While we are incredibly proud of the public safety and service they provide all year long, we especially are grateful for the sacrifices they’ve made and will continue to make through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.