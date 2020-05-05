Inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said the inmate tested positive while he was at a local hospital where he received care for a non-COVID-19 related preexisting medical condition.
This is the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 among the inmate population, three of which remain active.
The dorm at St. Clair, where the inmate was housed, is now on level-one quarantine.
Inmates on level-one quarantine will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
The ADOC also today reported an employee at Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared by a medical provider to return to work, bringing the total number of active cases among ADOC staff to 11.
Inmates making masks, gowns
On April 29, 2020, inmates employed at the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Tutwiler) factory plant began production of gowns. To-date, nearly 1,000 gowns have been produced and shipped to the ADOC’s Office of Health Services for strategic distribution to staff across its facilities.
As of May 1, 2020, inmates employed at factory plants at William C. Holman Correctional Facility and Tutwiler have produced a total of 82,763 face masks. All inmates and staff have received two masks to-date, and ten facilities have received a second shipment to provide inmates at these facilities with a total of four masks.
From ADOC: We encourage everyone to help us virtually celebrate our correctional staff in honor of National Correctional Officers Week, which runs from May 3 – 9, 2020. These heroic individuals maintain the safety, security, and well-being of our staff, inmates, and the public every single day. While we are incredibly proud of the public safety and service they provide all year long, we especially are grateful for the sacrifices they’ve made and will continue to make through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To every correctional officer in Alabama and beyond, we thank you, we honor you, and we salute your unwavering bravery.
