House committee approves $7.2 billion education budget

Though technically separate from the budget, portions of a $512 million Advancement and Technology fund can also be utilized by the state to offset lost education revenue, and the committee approved Tuesday a bill to allow schools to utilize half of that fund in the current fiscal year. Money is allocated to K-12 schools and colleges and universities based on enrollment. The same bill also set aside $15 million from the fund to make the first year's payment on that proposed $1.25 billion bond.