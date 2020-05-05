Hoover lab approved by FDA to begin testing public for COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover lab is joining the fight against COVID-19 in Alabama.
Golden Point Scientific Labs of Hoover has increased its testing capacity and was approved by the FDA to test for the deadly virus, according to a spokesperson.
CEO Dale Agan said the lab was hoping to help bridge the gap for testing in underserved communities.
“Our primary goal is to make sure that anyone who needs access to a test can get one,” Agan said in a press release.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Tuesday night, there had been more than 107,000 people tested in the state but health officials want to increase that number and testing accessibility, saying testing will help slow the spread of the virus.
Golden Point Scientific Labs can now test twice as many people for COVID-19, according to Agan who said they previously were able to test 10 to 20 specimens an hour. Now, the lab can process 184 tests in about the same time.
Agan said they are very close to securing a partnership with a range of agencies and providers to offer testing options for people across the state.
“We’ve been in contact with Jefferson County. I had the opportunity to speak at the council meeting in Hoover. We’re probably a week away from defining where we will offer services but our discussions re advanced with several community leaders, counties and governments,” said Agan.
Golden Point, a verified vendor through the Veterans Administration Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU), is also specifically seeking ways to identify and serve veterans who need COVID-19 testing. Veterans who are not enrolled in VA medical care may still get the test, Agan said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.