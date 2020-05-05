Fultondale doctor sentenced to 6 years in jail; agrees to surrender medical licenses in health care fraud

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fultondale doctor has pleaded guilty to prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and health care fraud.
Paul Roberts, M.D., 48, pled guilty to 16 counts stemming from a June 2019 indictment.
He is the former co-owner of Southeast Urgent Care.
Roberts agreed to serve a 72-month sentence and surrender his Alabama and other State medical licenses. He also agreed to pay a fine of $100,000 and restitution of $2.2 million.
“We have recently heard many stories about the sacrifices made by physicians and pharmacists to care for patients during this difficult time. Unfortunately, there are also those who have chosen to sacrifice patient care for pure greed,” First Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd Peeples said. “Those who engage in such unlawful practices unnecessarily drive up healthcare costs and destroy lives in our communities.”
According to the plea agreement, on days Roberts was out of the office, he allowed unqualified staff, including an x-ray technician, to prescribe controlled substances to patients using prescriptions that Roberts pre-signed. The plea agreement also states that Roberts illegally prescribed controlled substances, including oxycodone, to two women. He issued them to one in exchange for sexual favors and to the other even though he knew that she was abusing controlled substances.
Roberts also pleaded guilty to two health care fraud conspiracies and two counts of participating in a health care fraud scheme. The first focused on fraudulently billing for office visits. According to the plea agreement, on dates he was absent from the office, Roberts caused unqualified staff to see patients, and then caused SEUC to bill Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as though Roberts had provided those services.
