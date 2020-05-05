FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Cinco de Mayo! We are starting off this Tuesday morning with cloud cover and warm temperatures. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the 60s and even lower 70s. It will feel a little muggy if you step outside thanks to higher humidity levels in place. We are waiting for a cold front that will move through our area later today. This front will drop our humidity levels and bring in much cooler air across Central Alabama by tomorrow. We will likely deal with a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. We are looking at a 40% chance for scattered storms to form as the cold front moves through. Not everyone is going to see rain today. If storms fire up, we can't rule out the potential to see a strong or severe storm. The main threat will be strong winds and large hail. Greatest concern for strong storms will be along and south of I-20/59 between 2 PM - 9 PM. Once the storms move through, it will turn significantly cooler by tonight.