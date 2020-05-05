FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Cinco de Mayo! We are starting off this Tuesday morning with cloud cover and warm temperatures. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the 60s and even lower 70s. It will feel a little muggy if you step outside thanks to higher humidity levels in place. We are waiting for a cold front that will move through our area later today. This front will drop our humidity levels and bring in much cooler air across Central Alabama by tomorrow. We will likely deal with a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. We are looking at a 40% chance for scattered storms to form as the cold front moves through. Not everyone is going to see rain today. If storms fire up, we can't rule out the potential to see a strong or severe storm. The main threat will be strong winds and large hail. Greatest concern for strong storms will be along and south of I-20/59 between 2 PM - 9 PM. Once the storms move through, it will turn significantly cooler by tonight.
REMINDER: There will be a couple of flyovers happening today around the noon hour. The 117th Air Refueling Wing will conduct hospital flyovers in the Birmingham area between 1 PM and 1:30 PM to honor those on the front lines, battling COVID-19. Weather should stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures around 80F. I’m also expecting similar weather in Tuscaloosa where the Air National Guard Red Tail Jets will fly over the VA Hospital and DCH Regional Medical Center between 12 PM and 12:30 PM.
FIRST ALERT FOR COOLER TEMPERATURES: Tomorrow morning will be significantly cooler than this morning with most of us waking up in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and very breezy. We could see sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. I would highly recommend securing outdoor furniture as winds could knock things over. Temperatures will likely be ten degrees below average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday morning is looking very chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Thursday is looking beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT BIG THING: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Friday evening giving us a chance for scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Best time to see rain Friday will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Behind the front, we are expecting an additional round of cool and dry air. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is near 80F. We could be 10-15 degrees below average as we head into the weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST: This weekend is looking dry and sunny with chilly temperatures. We could see morning temperatures dip into the low to mid 40s Saturday and Sunday morning. A few models are also hinting at some pockets of upper 30s in North Alabama Sunday morning. We will watch to see how cold it could get. It would not surprise me if we saw a late frost in some locations north of I-20/59. High temperatures could stay in the 60s Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will likely be warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mother’s Day is looking beautiful, but it will be a chilly start to the day.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.