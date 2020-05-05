Coronavirus forcing some businesses to close for good

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just as some businesses are starting to open up again, others are closing their doors forever. This includes one man who has been in the restaurant business for almost 50 years - Ezekiel Hameen. His customers call him Zeke and he’s the owner of Z’s Restaurant on 1st Avenue North.
The Coronavirus has lead him to make the painful decision to close his doors, something he does not want to do.
“I enjoyed what I was doing. I wasn’t ready to close,” Hameen said.
Hameen is selling off furniture and equipment as he gets ready to close next Tuesday. He says he couldn’t make it because of the coronavirus.
“We had to close down. Number one, we didn’t have a drive through. We can’t block the street. Next, we were not able to be any money to continue,” Hameen said.
Hameen applied for federal loans, but he didn’t receive anything. The only loan that was available came with a high interest rate.
“I really feel hurt. I enjoy serving people good food. I serve good food. We have a reputation for good food,” Hameen said.
That reputation has lead to a lot of customers over the years who will miss Hameen and his food.
“I’m going to miss him. I feel like he is at home. He is home. Him shutting down because of the coronavirus is crazy. I’m going to miss him like crazy,” said Cecela Washington.
Hameen still plans to sell his vanilla pies. As for other businesses, he has this advice: “Hang in there as long as you can because everybody for it to be better when it cranks back up,” Hameen said.
Hameen said he may sleep a little later in the day after the business closes. Meanwhile, the city of Birmingham still pushes Birmingham Strong for small businesses and displaced workers.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.