Cherokee County EMA director requests relief from Governor Ivey’s ‘safer at home’ order

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More local governments in Alabama are requesting to be released from Governor Ivey’s “safer at home” order.
Tuesday, at the weekly COVID-19 new conference, Cherokee County EMA director Shawn Rogers said he'd mailed a letter to Ivey and to state health officer Scott Harris, requesting they be released from the order.
Rogers said he got the idea after reading about a mayor who’d made such a request--likely Rudy Rooks, mayor of Heflin.
"What's working for Birmingham and for Huntsville and for Mobile isn't working for Cherokee County," Rogers said.
Rogers says only 18 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county, with only six active cases and no deaths, out of 309 tests. The state health department held a testing clinic in Centre last week.
He says he’d like to see businesses like hair salons and fitness centers reopen, along with restaurant dining rooms.
"That would allow close-contact service providers, pr close contact facilities such as worship centers, and hair salons, and those kind of things to open under certain restrictions," Rogers said.
Rogers says the businesses could be required to enforce social distancing and masks and temperature checks for their employees.
He says he wrote the letter on behalf of the county commission chairman and all five of the county's mayors.
He spoke at length over the weekend with probate judge Tim Burgess--in Cherokee County the probate judge is also the commission chairman--and held a phone conversation with all five mayors of Cherokee County. He said they were all on board and all signed the letter.
We reported last week the mayor of Heflin wrote a similar letter, and Rogers indicated that inspired him to write his.
