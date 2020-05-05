Cherokee Co. officials request to be exempt from COVID-19 restrictions

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee Co. officials have requested to be exempt from the statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Officials say, “Given the limited impact of COVID-19 within the county, it’s believed that continuing the restrictions imposed by the current Public Health Order are no longer warranted, subject to certain social distancing requirements.”
They asked for more businesses to open than are currently allowed under the “restricted opening,” such as gyms, hair salons, nail salons, and restaurants.
Several measures would be taken, according to officials, in these establishments if they were to reopen now.
View the full request from county officials below:
