Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama offers partial unemployment advice to businesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama created a guide to help businesses file partial unemployment claims because of coronavirus.
Jim Page, CEO and president of the Chamber, admitted the partial unemployment claims process can be confusing. That’s why the Chamber developed a resource guide to make the process easier for people to understand and faster to complete.
“You know we’re living in a different time right now in terms of what we’re going through. A lot of businesses owners have never experienced anything like this before," Page explained.
The Alabama Department of Labor gives employers who have issued furloughs because of COVID19 the ability to file “lack of work” claims on behalf of employees. The claim can be processed and paid in two days.
“To be able to walk through the process with the Alabama Department of Labor and make the process a little easier,” page concluded.
The partial unemployment claims guide also offers a step by step process how to file partial unemployment and sample documents. You can find it by going to www.tuscaloosachamber.com.
