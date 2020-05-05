B’ham Salvation Army now able to provide food to families in need weekly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Wednesday, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham will now able to help more people in need and more often.
They have put in place new guidelines to meet the growing need for food and other services during the pandemic.
The Salvation Army started a drive-thru food pantry in mid-March, which helped feed people and their families once a month.
But starting Wednesday, people can now get food every single week.
Every Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., any Jefferson county resident in need of food assistance can come to the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham Center of Hope, located at 2015 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234, to pick up food.
All you need to bring with you is a photo ID and proof you live in Jefferson County.
But that’s not all. The Salvation Army is also providing utility assistance and emotional and spiritual care over the phone.
For utility assistance, call 205.328.2420 and press ‘1’ for Social Services. And for spiritual care, call 205.328.2420 and press ‘7’ to speak to one of their Pastoral Care Representatives.
“A lot of us have been very blessed in that we’ve been able to keep working, or we’ve been able to get access to what we need. Because a lot of people in our community, who struggle in the best of days, then you bring a situation like this into their world, and it creates a scenario in which they just need help to make it through," said Major Charles Powell.
The weekly drive-thru food pantry will be ongoing for the foreseeable future.
