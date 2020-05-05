Automatic Seafood nominated for best new restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Automatic Seafood, new to Birmingham’s food scene, is already making a name for itself nationally.
Automatic was nominated for Best New Restaurant in the 2020 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Best New Restaurant means “A restaurant opened in 2019 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”
Automatic is open for business for delivery and to-go orders.
The James Beard Foundation Restaurant & Chef Award winners are now slated to be announced on Friday, September 25, 2020, from Chicago, broadcast live via the James Beard Foundation’s Twitter feed.
Automatic is owned by Chef Owner Adam Evans and his wife Suzanne Humphries Evans.
