Alabama National Guard conducts hospital flyovers in a show of support

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Air National Guard flyover was as appreciated as it was fast.
“I came outside for lunch. But I also heard that they were having this flyover at lunchtime," Katie Duncan told WBRC.
Duncan, a DCH Regional Medical Center employee, watched as members of the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing and the 117th Air Refueling Wing saluted healthcare workers with a flyover just after noon.
“It’s exciting. It’s a nice gesture. And it just always gives me chills to see that sort of thing,” she continued.
The flyover also drew a crowd of onlookers who watched from places like the hospital’s parking lot. Steve Moffitt watched the flyover along with his wife and three grandchildren.
“We were glad to see the military saluting the medical professionals that have given so much in the last few months with this terrible virus,” Moffitt explained.
Folks have found many ways to show support for healthcare workers for the job they’ve done dealing with coronavirus. But few of those gestures reached these heights.
“Yes I think it’s wonderful for us to support and affirm each other and just do whatever we can do to help each other through this hard time,” Duncan reflected.
Flyovers also happened over hospitals in Birmingham, Decatur, Dothan, Huntsville and Mobile.
