On your side with ways to know which COVID-19 resources you can trust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are bombarded with new data and new models when it comes to the pandemic.
But how do you know which sources to trust?
We're on your side with some important tips to keep in mind.
Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Health Department said there's a lot of information out there, and it can be quite intimidating, but the key is to stick with data and research from verifiable sites.
He said the most important thing is to make sure it's a peer-reviewed model.
Dr. Willeford suggests resources like Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center, the CDC, or the University of Washington's IHME website.
And he said models are prediction tools. They're not going to give you the exact future.
"Really just try to limit yourself to a very select group of sites. Particularly as I said, the University of Washington is a good one to rely on. They'll explain what's going on," said Dr. Willeford. "And make sure it's a peer-reviewed model. Something that has been looked at by scientists who actually do this on a daily basis and make sure that it's accurate and meaningful."
Dr. Willeford said it’s always important to focus on data on your own state or region, by relying on research from government entities and local health departments.
