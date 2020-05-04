Wearing face masks in hot weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One issue starting to pop up for many is having to walk around in this summer-like weather with fabric covering your face, which can be uncomfortable especially with people who have breathing problems.
Some health experts say using a breathable fabric may help. Use something that is made from 100% cotton. The CDC says woven cotton sheets and t-shirt fabric are good options.
"The point of the face mask is to keep germs out and the only way it can effectively do that is to filter the air which means by definition it’s going to cause some restriction in your breathing,” Dr. Scott Warner, a pulmonologist in Cullman said.
Dr. Warner says if you have breathing problems then limit your time outdoors in the heat especially when wearing a mask. Warner says there’s really not a lot of good remedies to make a comfortable mask if they are truly working to filter the air.
"It’s like other things that are unpleasant to do like a fireman has to wear a heavy coat in a fire, he probably wants to wear a tank top but it’s a part of protecting ourselves,” Warner said.
Your mask should fit pretty snug on your face and not so tight that it messes with your breathing. You can also try masks with adjustable ties to make them more comfortable.
You can find more tips from the CDC here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.