UAB slowing resumption of elective procedures, will test all patients for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Hospitals can now resume elective procedures after they were put on hold over concerns of shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital beds needed for patients with COVID-19.
“PPE is going to be our rate-limiting factor because we want to make sure our healthcare workers are safe but our patients are protected also,” said Dr. Sarah Nafsiger, Emergency Physician, UAB Hospital.
Dr. Nafziger is the co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee, helping to guide what she calls a “measured and sequential” reopening of services.
“We have a backlog of essential services that need to be provided to people and we are prioritizing getting those as quickly as we possibly can. In the same time, we are really trying to turn on elective services so we can begin to serve our patients and meet the needs that they have,” said Dr. Nafziger.
She added, “It’s going to be a slow ramp up.”
When patients return for their procedure or treatment, they will be greeted at “monitored points of entry,” and will have to answer a questionnaire and get a temperature screening.
“We are testing patients prior to having procedures done so we know whether or not you’re infected with COVID-19,” said Dr. Nafziger.
UAB is now requiring everyone wear masks while inside the hospital, furniture has been moved in waiting rooms to mind social distancing and there are still restrictions on visitors.
In addition to tracking the PPE supply, Dr. Nafziger said UAB will be monitoring confirmed cases of COVID-19 “on an hourly basis,” to know when or if they need to slow the resumption of elective procedures.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.