Tuscaloosa Mayor wants to put $1 million into a small business relief fund

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Florists at Tuscaloosa’s Flower Shoppe are hard at work preparing bouquets for Mother’s Day. They just reopened and are making up for lost business.
“Being closed like that was definitely terrible for our business. But whenever they cancelled school for the students, we lost all of our parent’s weekend, our graduation,” Sarah Morrison, the owner, told WBRC.
Morrison supports a plan from Mayor Walt Maddox to put a million dollars from the city into the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama small business relief fund.
“A million dollar investment spread out among many of those businesses who qualify could make a huge difference. Certainly, it can’t save a business. But it can help them get through maybe one month, two months or payroll or two months of rent,” Maddox explained.
Maddox said in April, more than half of the small businesses from Tuscaloosa County were not able to submit their sales taxes on time.
“Our small businesses have been on front lines of this pandemic. Especially when it comes to their business having to shut down to keep the rest of us safe. So what we’ve got to do is go back and reinvest in them,” he continued.
The plan calls for the city to approve any appropriation from the relief fund that the Chamber’s Foundation made to a small business from city’s share of the contribution.
The city will require at least $50,000 per council district and that the business must be in city limits. Morrison thinks this could help a lot of businesses.
“That would be tremendous, not just for my business, but all of the local small businesses in Tuscaloosa it could really make a difference,” she continued.
Maddox would like to see this plan approved by the Tuscaloosa City Council by May 12th. He worries some small business may not be around if it takes 90 to 120 days to get this money.
