Tuscaloosa library, radio station partner to host family story time

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - For families still looking for creative ways to keep their kids interested in reading at home, iHeartMedia is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Public Library to help.
Family story time is their own creative version of bringing family friendly books to life through audio.
iHeartMedia in Tuscaloosa is broadcasting stories on 98.1 WTXT just after 7:05 p.m. everyday of the week.
Tuscaloosa radio is airing stories on weekends at 7:45 p.m. on 102.1 and 92.1.
These stories can be streamed on the stations website if you don’t have a radio at home.
The stories run 3 to 5 minutes long with local teachers, librarian staff and community members who read them. “It’s kind of a release and escape for families as well. Some of the community members who have read did a fabulous job of just spicing it up by adding a different tone,” said Vince Bellofatto, Public Relations Director for the Tuscaloosa Public Library.
The Tuscaloosa Public Library plans to continue to host family story time until at least Memorial Day.
