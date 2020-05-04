Trussville mayor rallying small business owners to send respectful message to Gov. Ivey

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville mayor Buddy Choat wants people to come out Monday afternoon to support small business owners who are not allowed to reopen under Alabama’s safer-at-home order.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Trussville City Hall. On Good Day Alabama Monday morning, Mayor Choat said this is not a protest or demonstration and everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In statement released through the mayor’s office, this includes restaurants, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, fitness centers and other similar businesses.
The release says the meeting “will be a plea to Gov. Ivey and State Health Department officials to grant these businesses the right to open as other businesses have been allowed to do.”
