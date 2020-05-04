Pregnant Anniston woman arrested twice for chemical endangerment of a child

Serenda Ann Lott, 30, was charged with chemical endangerment in February 2020. (Source: Etowah Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff | May 4, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 1:52 PM

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman who is 18 weeks pregnant has been arrested for chemical endangerment of a child for the second time.

Serenda Ann Lott, 30, was charged with chemical endangerment in February 2020.

Lott was being held in the Etowah County Jail waiting on a bed at a drug treatment facility.

On March 4 Lott was taken to a treatment facility, but later discharged for non-compliance and for leaving the facility.

She was picked up on April 29 for not completing the program which was a condition of her bond.

Lott was then given a drug screening and tested positive once again for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

