Pregnant Anniston woman arrested twice for chemical endangerment of a child

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman who is 18 weeks pregnant has been arrested for chemical endangerment of a child for the second time.
Serenda Ann Lott, 30, was charged with chemical endangerment in February 2020.
Lott was being held in the Etowah County Jail waiting on a bed at a drug treatment facility.
On March 4 Lott was taken to a treatment facility, but later discharged for non-compliance and for leaving the facility.
She was picked up on April 29 for not completing the program which was a condition of her bond.
Lott was then given a drug screening and tested positive once again for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
